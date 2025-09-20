585 bottles of illegal liquor worth Rs 21 lakh seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department special teams and local teams seized 585 bottles of illegal liquor (non-duty paid liquor) worth Rs. 21.80 lakh through raids at different places in Hyderabad.

Officials said that the liquor mafia was sourcing the liquor from Goa, Haryana and other states at a cheaper price and selling at premium prices in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district.

“This illegal activity resulted in a huge loss to the state exchequer,” said an official.

The special drive will continue in the coming days, the official added.