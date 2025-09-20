585 bottles of illegal liquor worth Rs 21 lakh seized in Hyderabad

"This illegal activity resulted in a huge loss to the state exchequer," said an official.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th September 2025 3:13 pm IST
Non-Duty Paid Liquor in Hyderabad
Officials seized 585 bottles of illegal liquor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department special teams and local teams seized 585 bottles of illegal liquor (non-duty paid liquor) worth Rs. 21.80 lakh through raids at different places in Hyderabad.

Officials said that the liquor mafia was sourcing the liquor from Goa, Haryana and other states at a cheaper price and selling at premium prices in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district.

“This illegal activity resulted in a huge loss to the state exchequer,” said an official.

MS Teachers

The special drive will continue in the coming days, the official added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th September 2025 3:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button