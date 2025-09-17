Hyderabad: Six arrested, Rs 4.5 lakh worth of smuggled liquor seized in raid

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths caught six persons who were selling non-duty paid liquor in the city on Wednesday. The officials seized 88 liquor bottles valued at Rs. 4.50 lakh from them.

On information, the team headed by Ranga Reddy, Enforcement AES Jeevan Kiran, conducted searches and seized the bottles smuggled from Haryana, Goa and other places. Six persons were arrested during the searches.

The Prohibition and Excise Department started a special drive to curb the sale of non duty paid liquor in the State as it is causing a loss of revenue.