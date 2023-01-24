5G IoT connections to surpass 100 mn globally by 2026: Report

New Delhi: The global 5G IoT (Internet of Things) connections will reach 116 million by 2026, rising from just 17 million in 2023, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to Juniper Research, the healthcare sector and smart city services will drive this 1,100 per cent growth over the next three years.

“5G will enable more efficient and dynamic healthcare provision that was not feasible with 4G or Wi-Fi. However, healthcare providers must first implement 5G in areas which provide a strong return on investment, most notably connected emergency services,” said Research co-author Olivia Williams.

The report forecasts that the healthcare and smart cities market will account for over 60 per cent of 5G IoT devices by 2026.

Moreover, the report predicts that 5G networks will see significant growth in smart city services due to their low cost of deployment and ability to carry large amounts of data.

There will be over 60 million 5G smart city connections globally by 2026, and the report urges city-planning authorities to leverage 5G connectivity as high-bandwidth gateways.

The report also discovered that transportation network monitoring, including road and rail networks, will be critical services that will necessitate 5G-enabled high-bandwidth cellular connectivity.