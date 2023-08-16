6 Bollywood stars who own luxurious homes in Goa: Details inside

Mumbai: Goa’s sun-kissed beaches have long been a favourite of Bollywood‘s glitterati. Some of our favourite actors have not only made it their vacation destination but have also invested in opulent properties along the coastline. Let’s take a look inside the lavish homes of Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhay Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Pooja Bedi, and Aftab Shivdasani in Goa.

1. Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol’s eco-friendly haven stands tall in a peaceful corner of North Goa. His green-glass house, which sits on a sprawling acre, is a seamless blend of luxury and sustainability. Deol’s home exudes serenity, with a pool, sprawling lawns, and grand glass doors.

2. Emraan Hashmi

His opulent penthouse is a perfect example of the actor’s taste for finer things. This four-story penthouse, perched with a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea, features a terrace garden, an expansive swimming pool, a gym, and modern amenities that make it an ideal family retreat.

3. Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi’s Bardez abode in North Goa serves as a tranquil vacation destination. The carefully curated interiors and soothing colour palette of the house make it an ideal haven for relaxation and rejuvenation.

4. Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani’s Goan-Portuguese-style villa is nestled in the charming village of Nagao and exudes opulence. The actor’s luxurious home, purchased for a whopping 75 lakh, is a testament to Goa’s vibrant culture as well as his personal style.

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

As one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ opulent villa close to Baga Beach is a testament to her status. Her retreat, a harmonious blend of modern amenities and Goan-Portuguese aesthetics, provides the ideal escape to spend precious moments with loved ones.

6. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar‘s real estate ventures extend beyond Mumbai to Goa’s sandy shores. His Portuguese-style bungalow on Anjuna Beach is a work of art. The sea-facing oasis, purchased for Rs 5 crore, reflects the actor’s penchant for investing in tranquil havens.

For these Bollywood stars, Goa is more than just a vacation destination; it’s a blank canvas on which they’ve painted their ideal getaways. These luxurious properties reflect their individual styles and preferences, providing them with a slice of heaven in which to relax, rejuvenate, and create lasting memories.