6 iconic clock towers of Hyderabad: Mahboob Chowk to Chowmahalla

Being a city filled with popular heritage spots and architectural wonders, Hyderabad’s clock towers are among its often overlooked gems. At one time, these iconic structures were crucial landmarks that not only told the time but also connected communities, serving as points of reference in the city’s busy streets. Over time, however, as technology advanced, their significance diminished, but their stories remained etched in stone, waiting to be rediscovered.

Today, several of these monuments have been either demolished or forgotten and their grandeur is fading into obscurity.

To celebrate and preserve what remains, Siasat.com presents this guide to Hyderabad’s heritage clock towers, encouraging a renewed appreciation for these timeless icons.

Mahboob Chowk Clock Tower

Built in 1892 by Asman Jah, this Turkish-style tower was intended to help the common people track time. Located west of Charminar, it is part of the historic Mahboob Chowk and is erected amid a small garden. The clock tower underwent renovation in 2020 without compromising its architectural style.

Secunderabad Clock Tower

This tower remains an iconic symbol of Secunderabad due to its historic significance. While construction for it started in 1860, it was in 1897 that the tower was finally inaugurated. This 120-foot structure, set amidst a lush garden, was a prominent meeting point for military personnel and locals alike. Restoration efforts have ensured it continues to operate as a functional timepiece.

Moazzam Jahi Market Clock Tower

Built in 1930, during the reign of Mis Osman Ali Khan, the Moazzam Jahi Market’s tower was part of the grand architecture of this iconic marketplace. The clock is centrally placed, allowing it to be viewed from all parts of the market ensuring that vendors and shoppers stayed on time. The tower was renovated as part of a grand project completed in 2020.

Monda Market Clock Tower

This lesser-known tower is a historic part of the bustling Monda Market in Secunderabad. It was constructed in an Art Deco style in 1940 by the affluent Dundoo family. It reflects the heritage of Hyderabad’s trading hubs.

Chowmahalla Palace’s Clock Tower or Khilafat Clock

The Khilafat Clock is a tower at the main entrance on the western hand of Chowmahalla Palace. Ticking away since 1750, the clock tower is three stories high and consists of jharokas of Mughal Style. An expert family of horologists winds the mechanical clock every week.

James Street Police Station Clock Tower

The James Street Police Station, located on MG Road in Secunderabad, houses a historic tower that was built in the early 1900s by the British. This structure once served as the home for the Ramgopalpet Police Station, named in honor of Seth Ramgopal who generously donated the funds for the tower’s construction. The tower symbolizes the city’s colonial architectural heritage.

How many of these clock towers have you visited?