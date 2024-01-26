6 killed, 33 injured as bus overturns in Turkey

Published: 26th January 2024 3:56 pm IST
Photo: IANS

Ankara: At least six people were killed and 33 others injured after a bus overturned in Turkey’s Kastamonu province early on Friday.

In a post on X, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said: “Unfortunately, six people lost their lives and 33 people were injured, three of them seriously, after the intercity passenger bus, traveling between Istanbul and Sinop, overturned at the Kastamonu exit, at around 0550 (local time) today.”

Video footage posted on the minister’s X account showed a bus overturned on an icy road, Xinhua news agency reported.

Driver of the passenger lost control over the wheels and the vehicle overturned into the field in the area where snowfall was effective in the Alatarla village of Kastamonu’s Taskopru district, the local Defense Health Agency (DHA) reported.

Many gendarmerie, fire brigade and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, it said.

The country has a poor record of road safety. A total of 5,229 people lost their lives in more than 197,000 traffic accidents in 2022 alone, as per official data.

