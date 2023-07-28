6 killed in bomb blast near Shia shrine in Syria ahead of Ashura

The blast on Thursday, July 27, caused as motorcycle exploded near a public taxi, ahead of Ashura – the 10th day of Muharram.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2023 4:35 pm IST
6 killed in bomb blast near Shia shrine in Syria ahead of Ashura
From the aftermath of the blast. Photo: Social media

Damascus: At least six people have been killed and 23 wounded after a bomb blast near the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum, a shrine of Shia community, in Damascus, a day ahead of Ashura – the 10th day of Muharram, Syrian state media reported.

BookMyMBBS

The Syrian Ministry of Interior stated on Thursday, July 27, that a motorcycle exploded near a public taxi, indicating that investigations are still ongoing.

“The police and authorities concerned rushed to the explosion site and took the bodies and the wounded to hospital,” the Interior Ministry stated in a statement on Telegram, terming it a “terrorist bombing”.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UAE: Seven men jailed, fined Rs 11L for practising sorcery

In a video clip circulating on social media platforms, people carried two men covered in blood and dust off the ground while they were calling for help. The glass windows of the nearby shops were shattered and one of them caught fire.

This was the second explosion in the Sayeda Zeinab neighborhood within a few days, as two people were wounded on Tuesday, July 25.

Over the past few days, the security forces have tightened their measures in the Sayeda Zeinab area, in conjunction with the Shiite commemoration councils.

Ashura marks the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hussein, and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala in the seventh century in present-day Iraq. Ashura marks the culmination of the mourning process.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2023 4:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button