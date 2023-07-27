UAE: Seven men jailed, fined Rs 11L for practising sorcery

Abu Dhabi: Seven men were sentenced to six months in prison in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for deceiving others with sorcery.

They were fined a total of Dirhams 50,000 (Rs 11,16,258) in addition to judicial fees.

The UAE Public Prosecution Office released details of the case on social media accounts on Wednesday, July 26, noting that a man reported falling victim to the tactics of the defendants, who claimed they could “treat people”.

The defendants claimed they had a jinn inside of them that could “heal people”.

One of the defendants said that he was “possessed by the king of all jinn” that was “more than 400 years old and the Almighty Allah chose him alone so that the jinn would dwell in him and to treat people.”

The names, locations and nationalities of the accused were not disclosed.

At the end of investigations, all seven were taken to court on charges of witchcraft, deception and possession of substances used in black magic.

The Public Prosecution said that acts of fraud and sorcery are a crime punishable by law, according to Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 issuing the Crimes and Penalties Law. It also urged the public not to deal with those who carry out such acts and to report any suspicion or activities related to this.