6 Mandi spots in Barkas to savor authentic Yemeni flavors

Despite having Middle Eastern roots, Mandi has found a special place in the hearts of Hyderabadis over the years. Today, it is safe to say that for many Hyderabadis, Mandi has earned a place alongside Biryani as a beloved staple. While several factors have contributed to its popularity in the city, Barkas remains the foremost reason it has become such a cherished dish.

Barkas, often called ‘mini Yemen’, is a vibrant neighborhood deeply connected to Yemeni culture. This connection dates back to Nizam’s era, when Yemeni soldiers were recruited as part of his royal guard, settling in the area and bringing with them a wealth of Middle Eastern traditions. Over the time, Barkas developed into a hub of Yemeni culture, with residents preserving customs in clothing, language, and daily practices.

This deep-rooted heritage has also made Barkas a hub for Arabic cuisine. In fact, many Hyderabadis travel there specifically to enjoy Mandi, Kunafa, and traditional Qahwa. Barkas has thus not only kept its Middle Eastern identity but has also played a crucial role in popularizing Mandi across Hyderabad.

So, Siasat.com brings you a list of such spots, where you can experience the authentic flavors of the rich dish that continue to make Barkas a must-visit destination for food lovers.

Best Mandi Spots in Barkas, Hyderabad

1. Mataam Al-Arabi

2. Qasr Al Mandi

3. Arabian Village Dar-al-Mandi

4. Al Saud Bait Al Mandi

5. Abood Mandi

6. Zaatar Mandi

