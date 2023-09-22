6 Men Parineeti Chopra reportedly dated before Raghav Chadha

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is set to tie the knot with AAP leader and her longtime beau Raghav Chadha on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The upcoming wedding is anticipated to be a lavish affair, with notable figures from Bollywood and Indian politics gracing the event.

The couple, accompanied by their families, has arrived in Udaipur for the festivities. The pre-wedding ceremonies are scheduled for today and tomorrow, followed by a grand white pearl themed wedding on Sunday.

Before finding her soulmate in Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra was linked with several prominent personalities in the industry. Let’s take a look at her past relationships.

Parineeti Chopra’s Rumoured Dating Timeline

1. Arjun Kapoor

Parineeti’s debut as a lead actress was alongside Arjun Kapoor in ‘Ishaqzaade.’ Their chemistry was applauded both on and off-screen, sparking rumors of a relationship. However, they maintained a close friendship, dispelling any romantic speculation.

2. Aditya Roy Kapoor

Paired in the film ‘Daawat-e-Ishq,’ the duo’s on-screen pairing caught the audience’s attention. Despite the gossip surrounding their alleged relationship, nothing was confirmed.

3. Maneesh Sharma

It was in 2011 when rumours emerged that Parineeti Chopra is dating director Maneesh Sharma. It was also speculated that they called it quits in 2014. However, in 2016 they clarified their friendship, asserting they were not dating.

4. Sushant Singh Rajput

Pari and late Sushant’s on-screen chemistry in ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ was well-received, sparking dating rumors. However, no official confirmation about a romantic relationship was ever made.

5. Uday Chopra

Parineeti was even linked with Uday Chopra after being seen together at various events. However, neither confirmed the relationship.

6. Charit Desai

Speculation about a romance between Parineeti and assistant director Charit Desai began after they were spotted together at a family event. Parineeti, later clarified the rumors, stated that the reports were baseless and untrue.