6 Must-visit cafes in Hyderabad to make the most of rainy season

Gone are the days when people visited cafes and restaurants only for the food, now, it is all about the aesthetic. And what is more aesthetic and beautiful than Hyderabad in monsoon? The city takes on a romantic charm when it rains. The streets glisten, the air smells of petrichor, and every corner feels softer and more poetic. It’s the perfect time to slow down and seek out spaces that let you soak in the beauty of it all.

From rooftop views and garden cafés to lakeside seating and fairy-lit interiors, luckily, Hyderabad offers plenty of cozy cafes that feel even more magical when the clouds roll in. Whether you’re looking to journal with a hot cup of coffee, have long conversations over comfort food, or just watch the raindrops race down glass windows, there is something for everyone.

Here are Siasat.com‘s recommendations of the top 6 cafes in Hyderabad to enjoy the rainy season in all its glory.

1. Habitat Cafe

We all have that urge to run to the roof when it rains, and Habitat Cafe caters to that exact urge. Perched on the 5th floor, this cafe combines a semi-open terrace seating with a cosy indoor lounge. Framed by large glass panes, you can relax and watch raindrops race down the skyline. With its large canvas umbrellas, the terrace becomes a misty hideout during the rains, while the minimalist interiors add a calming vibe.

2. Urban Nemo Cafe

Urban Nemo is Hyderabad’s first garden cafe, and it truly shines in the monsoon. Surrounded by lush greenery and plants, the rain enhances the fresh, earthy vibe of this open-air oasis. As raindrops patter on leaves and the scent of wet soil fills the air, it provides a perfect escape from the city’s hustle, offering calm and comfort.

3. The Bougainvillea & Zuci

With its high ceilings and glass roof, The Bougainvillea & Zuci in Jubilee Hills is a stunning spot to enjoy the monsoon. The glass roof lets you watch raindrops cascade while staying warm and dry inside, creating a magical rainy-day atmosphere. The cafe’s lush greenery and artistic décor add to the serene vibe, making it feel like a cosy greenhouse.

4. Aaromale

With its Kerala-style architecture and rustic charm, Aaromale is a must-visit in monsoon as it transforms into a comforting haven. The indoor seating resembles a glasshouse and offers a warm and inviting space, while for those who prefer outdoors, they do pop up their large umbrellas so that visitors can enjoy the rain without getting too wet.

5. PS Cheese Cafe

Another transparent-roofed cafe we cannot miss is the PS Cheese Cafe. Whether you’re seated by the window or under the transparent roof, the vibe here is relaxed and inviting. Additionally, the yellow interiors instantly lift your mood, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere that contrasts beautifully with the grey rainy skies outside.

6. Last House: By The Lake

Last House: By The Lake offers one of the most serene monsoon experiences in Hyderabad. Nestled beside the shimmering Durgam Cheruvu Lake, the cafe’s open-air seating lets you soak in the stunning sight of raindrops creating gentle ripples across the lake. Framed by lush greenery and the city skyline in the background, the vibes at this cafe are pure magic.

What is your go-to cafe in the rainy season? Comment below.