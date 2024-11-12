6 Pakistani actors who are college dropouts: Mahira to Fahad

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas brought a new style of storytelling that Indian audiences love. These shows don’t follow the usual soap opera patterns and instead tell unique and relatable stories. Alongside these dramas, we’ve also come to know many talented Pakistani stars who, despite not completing their formal education, have achieved massive success in entertainment.

Here’s a look at some popular Pakistani celebrities who left their studies to pursue their dreams.

1. Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan’s most popular actresses, began as a VJ in 2006. After finishing her O-levels (Ordinary Level), she moved to the United States for further studies and attended the University of Southern California. However, Mahira returned to Pakistan before completing her degree, diving into a successful acting career instead.

2. Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly, who is celebrated for her powerful performances, began her career after high school. Rather than attending college, she focused on acting, quickly becoming one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses.

3. Fahad Mustafa

Known for shows like Ye Zindagi Hai and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tu, Fahad Mustafa initially pursued a pharmacy degree. However, he left college in his third year, explaining in interviews that he wanted more than a traditional career. Fahad is now a popular actor, producer, and host.

4. Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz, famous for her role as ‘Jia’ in Suno Chanda, started her career early in 2014. Her mother, who was Karachi’s first female Careem driver, raised Iqra and her sister alone after their father passed away. Though Iqra enrolled in a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Karachi, she chose to focus on acting and didn’t complete her studies.

5. Aiman Khan

Aiman Khan, one of Pakistan’s most-followed actresses on social media, started acting at age 13. She completed high school in Karachi and enrolled in college, but decided to focus entirely on acting, leaving her formal studies behind.

6. Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch

Singer Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch, also known as QB, completed her early schooling in Pakistan and attended George Mason University in the U.S. but left college to pursue music. She’s now a well-known voice in the Pakistani music industry.