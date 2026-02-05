For many travellers in Hyderabad, an international holiday usually means detailed planning and long itineraries. But what if you could explore an entire country in just one day? It may sound surprising, but there are countries so small that you can comfortably walk across them within hours. Despite their size, they are rich in history, culture and scenic beauty.

Top 6 smallest countries in the world

1. Vatican City

Covering only about 0.44 square kilometres, Vatican City is the smallest country in the world. Located within Rome, it can technically be crossed in less than an hour. However, visitors rarely rush. St Peter’s Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, and the Vatican Museums hold some of the world’s most important art and architecture. Small in size but monumental in influence, this city-state leaves a lasting impression.

2. Monaco

Just over two square kilometres in area, Monaco proves that luxury does not need space. Tucked between France and the Mediterranean Sea, it is famous for its royal palace, the Monte Carlo Casino and the Formula One Grand Prix. A leisurely walk takes you from Monaco Ville’s historic charm to the glamorous harbour lined with yachts, all within a single afternoon.

3. San Marino

Surrounded entirely by Italy, San Marino covers around 61 square kilometres. Perched on Mount Titano, it feels like stepping into a medieval painting. Its historic centre, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, features cobbled streets and stone towers. The famous Three Towers dominate the skyline and can be explored in just a few hours.

4. Liechtenstein

Spread across 160 square kilometres, Liechtenstein lies between Switzerland and Austria. The capital, Vaduz, is compact and easy to explore on foot. Visitors can move from museums to vineyards and then enjoy mountain views, all in the same day. Despite having no airport or standing army, the country maintains a strong identity and peaceful charm.

5. Nauru

With an area of about 21 square kilometres, Nauru is the world’s smallest island country. A single coastal road circles the country, making it possible to see most of it within a day. Once one of the richest nations per capita due to phosphate mining, it is now quiet and remote, offering coral cliffs and traces of World War II history.

6. Saint Kitts and Nevis

At 261 square kilometres, Saint Kitts and Nevis is the largest on this list but still compact enough for a one-day overview. This Caribbean twin-island nation blends colonial architecture, green hills, and beautiful beaches into one scenic experience.

These tiny countries prove that size does not define a destination. For Hyderabad travellers looking for something different, sometimes one meaningful walk is enough to discover an entire nation.