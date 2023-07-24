6 Times Deepika Padukone said NO to work with Salman Khan, why?

Mumbai: Many extraordinary combinations have occurred in the world of Bollywood, but there is one combo that fans have been eagerly waiting to see on the big screen – Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone. Despite their evident talents, fate appears to have separated them from working together on a movie. What could be the reason? Here, let’s take a look at the incidents between these performers and how they have simply wasted opportunities to work together.

Deepika Padukone is said to have turned down six chances to co-star with Salman Khan in films such as Jai Ho, Sultan, and Kick. Salman had even given her a debut film, but fate had other plans for Deepika, who made her big breakthrough with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Deepika also revealed her wish to collaborate with Salman for the casting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, but the lead role went to Alia Bhatt, who fit the story’s idea better.

As fans await the fate that would bring these two powerhouses together, there is still hope that one day we will see Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone gracing the silver screen together, fulfilling their long-awaited fantasy of on-screen chemistry.

On the work front, Deepika is currently working on several projects, including Project K and Fighter. Salman Khan, on the other hand has Tiger 3.