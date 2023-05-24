6 Tollywood celebs who own lavish homes in Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai is, without a doubt, the city that comes to mind when we discusse the flash and glamour of the Indian film industry. Despite being the heart of Bollywood, the city has also seen the success of a number of South Indian celebrities. In addition to their outstanding performing abilities, these celebrities have purchased expensive apartments in Mumbai, showing their popularity and appeal across all of India. Let’s have a look at some South Indian celebrities who also own opulent apartments in Mumbai apart from their hometowns.

1. Pooja Hegde

The gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde, who is best known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, has carved out a place for herself in the entertainment business. When she’s not captivating audiences on the big screen, she relaxes in the luxury of her lavish Mumbai home. Pooja’s opulent home is a reflection of her exceptional taste and global lifestyle.

2. Rashmika Mandanna

The endearing actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has won hearts with her performances in Kannada and Telugu films, has also found a home in Mumbai. In the midst of her hectic schedule, she relaxes and reenergizes at her opulent apartment in the city.

3. Allu Arjun:

The Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who is fashionable and incredibly well-known, is a household figure in the South Indian film business. He has a sizable fan base all around the country because to his charming demeanour. His pan-Indian appeal is reflected in Allu Arjun’s Mumbai flat, which he uses as a second home where he can enjoy comfort and luxury.

4. Ram Charan

Ram Charan, a gifted actor known for his stirring performances in Telugu films, also proudly owns a lavish flat in Mumbai. In the midst of the city’s activity, his residence offers him a tranquil hideaway that oozes elegance and sophistication.

5. Kajal Agarwal

The talented actress Kajal Agarwal, who has enchanted audiences in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, has now joined the ranks of South Indian stars who live in opulent apartments in Mumbai. Her aesthetically pleasing home reflects her vivacious personality and adds to her luminous aura.

6. Tamannaah Bhatia

The charming and gifted actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has gained popularity in Tamil and Telugu films, has also made a name for herself in Mumbai. She can relax and enjoy the pleasures of a glamorous lifestyle in her opulent apartment, which is a monument to her success.

Along with making a name for themselves in the entertainment sector, these South Indian celebrities have adopted Mumbai as their second home. These celebrities’ luxurious mansions, from the beauty of Pooja Hegde’s residence to the pan-Indian charm of Allu Arjun’s, have surely left an enduring impression on the Mumbai skyline.