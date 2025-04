Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl sustained head injuries after a portion of the roof collapsed at a government primary school in Somaram village, Munnur mandal of Vikarabad district, Telangana.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 16, during class hours when concrete chunks from the roof fell on Sirisha, a Class 1 student at Somaram Primary School. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by teachers and parents who witnessed the incident.

6-year-old injured as concrete falls from school roof in Vikarabad



A six-year-old girl sustained head injuries after a portion of the roof collapsed at a government primary school in Somaram village, Munnur mandal of Vikarabad district. The incident occurred on Wednesday, April… pic.twitter.com/SaSAoUFW4D — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 17, 2025

She is reportedly in stable condition.