604 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: As many as 604 people were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad during a special drive over the weekend February 6 and 7.

Out of all those arrested, 492 were two-wheeler riders, 70 were four-wheeler and heavy vehicle riders, and 42 were three-wheeler riders. Among these, 238 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 51-100; 141 recorded a BAC of 30-50, 127 recorded a BAC ranging from 101-150, 61 recorded a BAC of 151-200, 25 recorded a BAC of 201-250, seven recorded and BAC of 251-300 and five recorded a BAC of 300 and above.

Also Read Shri Shyam Nishaan Yatra held in Hyderabad’s Old City

In a statement, the Hyderabad traffic police said, “There will be zero tolerance on Drunk & drive violations and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.”

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.