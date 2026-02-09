604 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad 

238 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 51-100.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th February 2026 9:44 am IST|   Updated: 9th February 2026 9:47 am IST
Representational image used to depict drunk driving
Representational image used to depict drunk driving

Hyderabad: As many as 604 people were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad during a special drive over the weekend February 6 and 7.

Out of all those arrested, 492 were two-wheeler riders, 70 were four-wheeler and heavy vehicle riders, and 42 were three-wheeler riders. Among these, 238 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 51-100; 141 recorded a BAC of 30-50, 127 recorded a BAC ranging from 101-150, 61 recorded a BAC of 151-200, 25 recorded a BAC of 201-250, seven recorded and BAC of 251-300 and five recorded a BAC of 300 and above.

In a statement, the Hyderabad traffic police said, “There will be zero tolerance on Drunk & drive violations and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.”

Add as a preferred source on Google

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th February 2026 9:44 am IST|   Updated: 9th February 2026 9:47 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button