Shri Shyam Nishaan Yatra held in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: The Shri Shyam Nishaan Yatra was held in Hyderabad’s Old City on Sunday, February 8. It was organised by the Shri Shyam Mandir Seva Samithi.

The yatra began from Sri Mahadev Mandir, Charkamaan and concluded at the Khatu Shyam Baba Temple at Kachiguda. The procession, along with the chariot of Khatu Shyam Baba, passed through the Bhagyalakshmi Temple near Charminar, Madina building and the City College to cover a distance of 7 kilometres to reach the temple in Kachiguda.

Addressing the media at Charminar, Shyam Mandir Seva Samithi Secretary Susheel Kumar Agarwal said, “We organised the second Shyamrath yatra in the Phagun month, which is an auspicious month for our deity.”

Sri Shyam Nishan Yatra

The Shri Shyam Nishan Yatra is a sacred annual procession dedicated to Khatu Shyam Baba, particularly held in Khatu, Rajasthan, during the Phagun month. It is the 12th month in the Hindu calendar, corresponding to parts of February and March.

Devotees are referred to as “Shyam Bhakts” walk barefoot carrying a Nishaan, which is a sacred flag to offer at the Khatu Shyam Temple.