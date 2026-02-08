Hyderabad records lowest progress in SIR family mapping

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has recorded the lowest progress in ongoing family mapping, which is officially known as progeny mapping, ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana.

According to a report published in TOI, only 28 percent of mapping has been completed so far in the city.

Migration makes SIR family mapping difficult in Hyderabad

As per election officials, progeny mapping is becoming challenging in the city primarily due to high migration levels and frequent changes in residence.

As per the report, across Telangana, the overall mapping coverage has reached 53 percent.

Apart from Hyderabad, several other districts have also reported relatively low progress. Medchal Malkajgiri recorded 30 percent coverage, followed by Rangareddy at 44 percent, Warangal at 45 percent, Sangareddy at 46 percent and Nizamabad at 53 percent.

In contrast, multiple districts have shown strong progress in the preparatory exercise. Siddipet emerged as the top performer with 80 percent mapping completed. Rajanna Sircilla followed closely with 78 percent coverage, while Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda each achieved 75 percent.

Door-to-door visits by BLOs

As part of the drive, BLOs have started visiting households in Hyderabad localities to carry out the SIR family mapping.

If a voter’s name appears in the 2002 list, the linking is straightforward. Those whose names do not feature are being asked to connect themselves through relatives whose entries exist in the older roll.

According to Election Commission guidelines, this mapping can be done using the names of a voter’s:

Father Mother Maternal grandfather Maternal grandmother Paternal grandfather Paternal grandmother

Voters can look up older roll details through the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer website (click here) by selecting the electoral search option, entering the required information and checking whether their own or relatives’ names appear in the previous SIR.

It is recommended to keep these details handy ahead of the revision drive.

If a voter is successfully linked through the mapping process, no documents will be needed. Those who remain unlinked will be issued notices later in the SIR process and asked to submit proof from a prescribed list.