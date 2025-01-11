62 named, 15 held in rape of a Dalit minor athlete in Kerala

Pathanamthitta: Nine more persons were taken into custody for allegedly raping a Dalit girl, who is an athlete, at various locations when she was a minor, police said on Saturday, January 11.

According to the police, 15 persons have been held in connection with the case so far.

Six persons were arrested on Friday, after registering five FIRs in two police stations in the Pathanamthitta district, they added.

The arrests were made based on the statement of an 18-year-old girl, who alleged she had been subjected to rape multiple times since the age of 16, the police said.

The police added that they received evidence indicating that the girl was exploited by individuals including her coaches, fellow athletes, and classmates.

As per the statement of the girl, she had used her father’s mobile phone to communicate with the suspects and 40 persons have been identified by verifying the phone details and the information from the diary in her possession, police sources said.

Over 60 people are suspected to be involved in the case and FIRs have been filed in various police stations in Pathanamthitta, they added. The arrest of those in custody will be recorded by Saturday evening, they added.

As the incidents occurred when she was a minor, sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, also would be invoked against the accused, a top police official said.

Meanwhile, the Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee (CWC) stated that individuals outside the Pathanamthitta district might also be involved in the case.

Sexually exploited since age of 13

According to the CWC chairman, the girl had been a victim of sexual exploitation since the age of 13. As it was an unusual case, she was referred to a psychologist for more in-depth counselling, he told a news channel. The CWC also revealed that several phone numbers of potential suspects were found saved on her father’s phone.

A total of five FIRs have been registered in connection with the rape incident allegedly involving several people and more FIRs will be filed and more arrests will take place, police said.

The issue came to light during counselling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee, after the victim’s teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour. The committee subsequently notified the police, who initiated an investigation.

A special investigation team headed by Pathanamthitta DySP has been constituted to carry out the inquiry. A detailed investigation is underway, a top police officer said.