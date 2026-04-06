692 doctors to join Telangana hospitals in major hiring push

Hyderabad: Telangana’s public hospitals are set to get a significant boost in specialist medical staff, with the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Monday, April 6, announcing the selection of 692 doctors for key positions across gynaecology, anaesthesia and paediatrics departments.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha will hand over appointment letters to the selected doctors on April 7, coinciding with World Health Day.

The recruitment is part of a larger drive notified last year for 1,616 civil assistant surgeon (specialist) posts and 607 assistant professor posts. Of the 692 posts filled Monday – gynaecology (247), anaesthesia (226) and paediatrics (219) – the remaining 924 vacancies are expected to be filled by May.

Separately, results for 174 assistant professor posts across gynaecology, anaesthesia, paediatrics and orthopaedics were released two days ago, and those appointees will also receive their letters on World Health Day.

Since the Congress government came to power, the Health Department has filled 9,572 posts spanning doctors, nursing officers and laboratory technicians over the past two-and-a-half years. With Monday’s 866 additional appointments now concluded and results for 2,312 nursing officer posts expected within the week, the total number of posts filled is set to reach 12,750, the board said.