7.1-magnitude earthquake shakes part of southern Japan

Tokyo: An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu Tuesday, July 28, and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake occurred at the depth of 10 km (6 miles) below the sea surface, JMA said.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported after the 4:29 pm quake.

The quake occurred in the western region of Kumamoto, about 900 km (540 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of a tsunami beyond local coasts.