7.14L govt workers to benefit from new Telangana health scheme guidelines

Hyderabad: In a move to enhance healthcare access for government employees, the Telangana chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao directed senior officials to draft new guidelines for the Employees Health Scheme (EHS), which were subsequently reviewed on Monday, September 8, at Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat.

Officials reviewed health schemes from other states and insurance plans to help set up a cashless treatment system for over 7.14 lakh government employees and pensioners.

The scheme is expected to cost around Rs 1,300 crores annually.

According to the officials, the government employees are ready to contribute some portion of their salary, as they have requested health care for their family members as well.

Rao instructed the medical and health department, along with the finance department, to work together and submit a report at the earliest.