7.2 pc pregnant teens in Telangana: Kavitha says laws not enough

Hyderabad: Around 7.2 per cent of girls aged 15-19 are pregnant in Telangana villages, while the figure is 2.7 per cent in cities like Hyderabad, said Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president K Kavitha.

Addressing a gathering at the Women’s Empowerment Summit organised on Wednesday, June 24, the TRS chief said that laws are not enough to curb teenage marriages and pregnancies, since the mindset has not changed.

Although government initiatives are trying to stop child marriages and the ensuing child pregnancies, the rate in Telangana remains at 7.2 per cent, she said.

“Many people have given incentives to encourage marriage after turning 18. But even today, in Telangana villages, there are 7.2 per cent married teenage mothers.”

She attributed the figure to societal norms that still exist, and held parents responsible for such practices. “This shows that the issue goes beyond legislation; the mindset still hasn’t changed enough. Real progress needs awareness, education, and shared responsibility at home and in society,” Kavitha said.

She added, “Every life matters, and every girl deserves a safe, informed future.”