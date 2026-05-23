7 arrested after attack on doctor at Bidar hospital, massive protests erupt

Bidar: Police have arrested seven accused in connection with the brutal assault on a young doctor at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) late on Thursday night, triggering outrage among doctors and medical students.

The incident took place after duty doctor Dr Tukaram Machindra was allegedly attacked over an issue related to a Medico Legal Certificate (MLC). According to police, Vijay Singh Tukaram of Benakanahalli village was admitted to the hospital after sustaining injuries in an accident.

During treatment, some of his relatives reportedly picked up a quarrel with the doctor regarding MLC formalities and later assaulted him inside the hospital premises.

Police have arrested seven accused in connection with the brutal assault on a young doctor at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) late on Thursday night, triggering outrage among doctors and medical students.



The incident took place after duty doctor Dr Tukaram Machindra… pic.twitter.com/AuMtJDIT7P — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 23, 2026

The accused also allegedly threatened the doctor, warning him of serious consequences if the patient was not treated properly. BRIMS staff immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Based on the complaint lodged by Dr. Tukaram, police arrested seven accused identified as Aditya Tajlapur, Vinod Chambol, Govind Benakanahalli, Anil Benakanahalli, Mahadev Benakanahalli, Balaji Tajlapur and Pawan Chambol.

Following the incident, junior doctors and medical students staged a massive protest in front of the hospital on Friday condemning the attack and demanding stronger protection for healthcare workers. Protesters raised slogans such as “No Justice, No Service” and insisted that strict legal action be taken against all those involved.

Several doctors turned emotional during the protest and questioned how government doctors could continue to work if they were not safe even inside hospitals. “Today one doctor is attacked, tomorrow it could be any one of us,” protesters said, adding that they would continue the agitation until justice was ensured.

BRIMS Director Dr Shantala Kouzalagi visited the protest site and appealed to doctors to withdraw the agitation. She assured them that violence against doctors would not be tolerated and promised to seek enhanced security arrangements from the district administration and police department.

Meanwhile, Bidar MP Sagar Eshwar Khandre strongly condemned the incident, calling the assault on a doctor “inhuman and shocking.” He said strict legal action must be taken against every individual involved in creating fear inside the hospital premises.