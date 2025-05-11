7 Bollywood actresses who come from Indian Army families

Mumbai: Growing up in an army household is no ordinary experience. It shapes kids into strong, grounded individuals who carry values of discipline, duty, and patriotism into everything they do. Some of Bollywood’s top stars are actually Fauji kids— daughters of brave soldiers who served our nation with pride. Let’s take a look at these inspiring heroines and their emotional connection with the armed forces.

1. Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat’s father, Major Bhupinder Singh, was a brave Army officer. In 1994, he was kidnapped and killed by terrorists in Kashmir. Nimrat was only 11 years old. His story gave her the strength to work hard and make him proud.

2. Anushka Sharma

Anushka’s father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, served in the Indian Army and was part of the Kargil War. She grew up in different cities and learned discipline and courage from her army life.

3. Priyanka Chopra

Both of Priyanka’s parents were army doctors. Her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, worked in the Indian Army. She often talks about how moving from one place to another helped her learn and grow.

4. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul’s father, Rajender Singh, was an Army officer. She is proud of her father and often shares army memories. She says her strength and confidence came from her army upbringing.

5. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita’s father, Wing Commander Shubeer Sen, was in the Air Force. She studied in an Air Force school and says her family gave her the strength to win Miss Universe and follow her dreams.

6. Lara Dutta

Lara’s father, Wing Commander L.K. Dutta, worked in the Indian Air Force. She says army life taught her discipline, which helped her win Miss Universe and become an actress.

7. Preity Zinta

Preity’s father, Durganand Zinta, was an Army officer. Sadly, he died in a car accident when she was just 13. But her strong army upbringing helped her become a bold and independent woman.