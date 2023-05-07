7 Celebrities who own Rolls Royce: SRK to Ajay Devgn

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities are well-known for their extravagant lifestyles and fondness for luxury automobiles. These actors own some of the most expensive and powerful cars in the world, ranging from Rolls-Royces to Ferraris. Many Bollywood celebrities favour the Rolls-Royce brand in particular. The luxury car manufacturer from the United Kingdom is known for its exquisite design, high-quality craftsmanship, and powerful engines. These cars, from the Ghost Series II to the Phantom, are symbols of luxury and status. Let us take a closer look at some of the Rolls-Royce vehicles owned by Bollywood celebrities, as well as their impressive features.

1. Hrithik Roshan – Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

Hrithik Roshan is one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors, and he owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II.

Price: 7 crores.

2. Ajay Devgn – Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Another Bollywood actor who owns a Rolls-Royce is Ajay Devgn. He owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, one of the world’s most expensive SUVs.

Price: Rs. 6.95 crore

3. Priyanka Chopra – Rolls-Royce Ghost

Priyanka Chopra is an internationally recognized actress and cultural icon. Her car is a Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Price: Rs. 5.65 crore

4. Sanjay Dutt – Rolls-Royce Ghost

Sanjay Dutt, another well-known Bollywood actor, owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, as does Priyanka Chopra.

Price: 7.55- 8.83 crore

5. Badshah – Rolls-Royce Wraith

Badshah is a well-known Indian rapper and record producer. He is the proud owner of a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Price: 6.4 crore

6. Akshay Kumar – Rolls-Royce Phantom VII

Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood’s most well-known actors. He is the owner of a Rolls-Royce Phantom VII.

Price: 9.50–11 crores

7. Shah Rukh Khan – Rolls-Royce Phantom

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the “King of Bollywood,” recently purchased a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Price: 10–12 crores

It’s no surprise that some of India’s most well-known celebrities own some of the world’s most luxurious automobiles. These Rolls-Royce automobiles not only provide comfort and style but also serve as a status symbol for their owners. Each car, from Hrithik Roshan’s Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II to Shah Rukh Khan’s Rolls-Royce Phantom, is unique and customised to the owner’s preferences. These vehicles epitomise luxury and exclusivity and have become an integral part of celebrities’ lifestyles. These cars, with their powerful engines, not only provide a smooth ride but also an adrenaline-pumping experience.