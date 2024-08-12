7 dead, 16 injured in Bihar temple stampede

Jehanabad: At least seven people were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple in Bihar’s Jehanabad district, an official said on Monday.

“Seven people, mostly kanwariyas, were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddeshwar Nath temple in Barabar Pahadi area of Jehanabad around 11.30 pm on Sunday”, District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey told PTI.

“Security personnel deployed at the temple rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All the injured were admitted to the nearest medical facilities in Mukundapur and surrounding areas. While ten were discharged after first aid, seven are still admitted. Senior officials from both the district administration and police are stationed at the temple due to the heavy rush of pilgrims,” the DM added.

She said, “It appears that a dispute among the kanwariyas over some issue led to the stampede. Some locals suggested that a heated argument between a group of kanwariyas and flower sellers outside the temple may have triggered the incident. The exact cause is still under investigation. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause”.

“We are tying to identify the devotees who died in the incident. The administration has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each to the families of the deceased for performing their last rites. Additional compensation will be provided according to existing norms,” the DM said.

During the Kanwar Yatra, which takes place in the Hindu holy month of Shravan, pilgrims carry water from the Ganges and other sources to pour over Shiva lingams in temples. They travel long distances on foot or by vehicle to complete this pilgrimage.