7 Eateries owned by Tollywood celebrities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The craze surrounding Tollywood stars is a never-ending affair and fans are always eager to know more about them. Be it their swanky car collection or the palatial houses owned by them, fans keep a track of every investment and purchase they make. Well, do you know that there are several Tollywood celebrities who have invested and own restaurants in Hyderabad? You might have visited some of these restaurants but never knew it was owned by a Tollywood celebrity.

So, get ready to be surprised as we have compiled a list of Hyderabadi restaurants and clubs that are owned by Tollywood celebrities. Scroll ahead to have a look.

1. HyLife by Allu Arjun

Pushpa star Allu Arjun collaborated with international hospitality brand M Kitchen and Kedar Selagamsetty, to bring Hylife Brewing Co. to Hyderabad. It is located at Jubilee Hills.

(Photo: Instagram)

2. B-Dubs by Allu Arjun

B-Dubs aka Buffalo Wild Wings flagship outlet in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad is helmed by Allu Arjun, Sam Reddy, and Kedar Selgamsetty.

(Photo: Instagram)

3. N Grill and N Asian by Nagarjuna

Located at Jubilee Hills, N Grill is a creation of Tollywood’s superstar Nagarjuna and Preetam Reddy. It is a modern grill house. He also owns a Chinese restaurant called N Asian which is also located at Jubilee Hills.

(Photo: Instagram)

4. Beats Per Minutes by Navdeep

Tollywood actor Navdeep owns a swanky party place called Beats Per Minute aka BPM in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

(Photo: Instagram)

5. Vivaha Bhojanambu by Sundeep Kishan

Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan runs a traditional Telugu restaurant in Jubilee Hills that serves authentic Telugu cuisine.

(Photo: Instagram)

6. Junior Kuppanna by Lakshmi Manchu

Lakshmi Manchu, along with her husband, runs a traditional South-Indian restaurant called Junior Kuppanna in Hitech City, Hyderabad. However, the restaurant is temporarily closed as of now.

(Photo: Instagram)

7. T-Grill by Nithiin and Neeraja Kona

Tollywood’s ace fashion designer joined hands with actor Nithiin to open a restaurant called T-Grill in Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad.

(Photo: Instagram)

Have you visited any of these restaurants? Comment down below.