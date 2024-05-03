Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has been all over our Instagram feeds lately and we are not complaining about it! She has been making waves on the photo-sharing app, captivating fans with her stunning ethnic looks. Known for her grace and style, Hania has been setting trends with her impeccable fashion choices.

Recently, Hania attended a wedding along with Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, Danyal Zafar, and Sohail Ahmed, where they mingled with the crowd and showcased their dance moves. Several pictures and videos went viral online. However, it was Hania’s outfit that stole the spotlight and became the talk of the town.

The actress donned a traditional Peshwas designed by Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar, which she proudly flaunted on Instagram. The Peshwas, a Mughal attire often adorned by brides in Muslim and Hyderabadi weddings, accentuated Hania’s elegance and charm.

But do you know the price? It is going burn a little whole in your pocket if you are thinking to buy it for any occasion! The outfit comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 3 lakhs (PKR), as stated on Hussain Rehar’s official website.

Interestingly, the same attire was previously worn by actress Durefishan Saleem during her wedding scene in the drama Ishq Murshid.

What do you think about Hania’s stunning outfit? Comment below.