From chart-topping concerts and soulful melodies to classical dance and outdoor adventures, Hyderabad has an exciting lineup of events between June 12 and 14. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, an art lover or someone looking for a unique weekend experience, plenty is happening across the city. Luckily, Siasat.com has curated a list for you to choose how to spend your weekend.

1. OG Tour India with Thaman – Live in Hyderabad

Date: June 13

Location: Boulder Hills, Gachibowli

Ticket Price: Rs. 999 onwards

One of the biggest attractions of the weekend is music director Thaman‘s much-awaited OG Tour. Known for blockbuster soundtracks and energetic stage performances, Thaman promises a night packed with powerful beats, dazzling visuals and fan-favourite songs.

2. Karthik Live in Hyderabad

Date: June 13

Location: Quake Arena

Ticket Price: Rs. 2,999 onwards

Playback singer Karthik will take the stage for an evening of soulful music. With numerous hits across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, he is expected to perform a mix of romantic melodies, energetic numbers and nostalgic favourites.

3. Timeless with Sunitha Upadrashta

Date: June 13

Location: Shilpakala Vedika

Ticket Price: Rs. 999 onwards

Beloved singer Sunitha Upadrashta will present a special concert featuring some of her most memorable songs. Her soothing voice and emotional performances have made her one of Telugu music’s most admired artists.

4. Band Varnam at Urban Mayabazar

Date: June 13

Location: Urban Mayabazar, LB Nagar

Ticket Price: Rs. 399 onwards

Fans of live bands can enjoy an evening with Band Varnam. Known for energetic performances and soulful music, the group promises a lively atmosphere and an entertaining musical experience.

5. Marham: Poetry and Music Evening

Date: June 12-13

Location: Gaurang’s Kitchen

Ticket Price: Rs. 4,850

Marham brings together poetry, storytelling and music and food in an intimate setting. The event offers audiences a chance to experience heartfelt performances filled with emotion, creativity and artistic expression.

6. Shobana’s BHAV

Date: June 14

Location: Shilpakala Vedika

Ticket Price: Rs. 599 onwards

Renowned dancer and actor Shobana brings her acclaimed production BHAV to Hyderabad. Featuring graceful classical dance and powerful storytelling, the performance promises a memorable cultural experience.

7. Weekend Ride to Nagasamudram Lake

Date: June 14

Destination: Nagasamudram Lake

Adventure enthusiasts can join this motorcycle ride organised by Ride With RTZ. The trip includes scenic roads, kayaking activities and a visit to a lesser-known temple, making it a refreshing weekend getaway.

Whether you prefer music, culture or adventure, Hyderabad has something exciting lined up this weekend.