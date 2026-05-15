With summer weekends getting hotter, Hyderabadis are constantly searching for fun indoor and evening experiences to relax, meet friends and try something different. From music jams and pool parties to treks and dance sessions, the city has an exciting mix of events lined up this weekend for every kind of crowd.

Siasat.com has rounded up a list of some interesting events happening around Hyderabad on May 16 and 17.

1. Aqua Dance Fitness Pool Party

Location: Pragathi24 Swimming Pool, Ajeemaram, Hyderabad

Date: May 17

Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Entry: Rs. 499

This women-and-couples-only aqua fitness event combines dance, music and water workouts in a lively pool party atmosphere. The session promises nonstop music, calorie-burning activities, and energetic vibes as participants enjoy dancing in the water.

2. Khilla Ghanpur Trek

3. Telugu Jamming Session

Location: Lunar Cafe, Road No. 5, Jubilee Hills

Date: May 17

Time: 5:30 PM onwards

Entry: Booking details available through organisers

Music lovers can enjoy a relaxed evening filled with Telugu songs, live performances and unplugged music sessions. The event brings together local artists and audiences for an intimate jamming experience with a cosy cafe vibe.

4. Car Meet Up by HydJammers

Location: Starting Point: Gachibowli

Date: May 16

Time: 7:00 AM onwards

Entry: Limited to 20 cars

Car enthusiasts can join this meetup featuring convoy drives, networking and automobile discussions. The event is expected to attract people passionate about luxury cars, road trips and weekend drives around the city.

5. Aqua Zumba

Location: F1 Fitness One, L.B. Nagar, Hyderabad

Date: May 17

Time: 7:00 AM to 8:30 AM

Entry: Registration through QR code

Fitness meets fun at this Aqua Zumba session where participants can dance and exercise inside a pool. The event promises a refreshing start to the weekend with energetic music and water workouts.

6. Garba Jam Eve

Location: Let’s Go Dance Studios, Madhapur

Date: May 16

Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Entry: Rs.350 early bird, Rs.500 regular

This two-hour non-stop Garba session is designed for dance lovers looking to reconnect with festive beats even during the off-season. Organisers describe the event as beginner-friendly with a traditional dress code.

7. Mehfil E Qawwali

Location: Public Garden, Nampally

Date: May 16

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Entry: Registration through organisers

Featuring Shujath Niyazi live in concert, this soulful qawwali evening promises a musical night filled with classic melodies and live performances. The event is exclusively organised for girls by Socially Selective.

What are your weekend plans? Comment below.