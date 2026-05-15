With summer weekends getting hotter, Hyderabadis are constantly searching for fun indoor and evening experiences to relax, meet friends and try something different. From music jams and pool parties to treks and dance sessions, the city has an exciting mix of events lined up this weekend for every kind of crowd.
Siasat.com has rounded up a list of some interesting events happening around Hyderabad on May 16 and 17.
1. Aqua Dance Fitness Pool Party
Location: Pragathi24 Swimming Pool, Ajeemaram, Hyderabad
Date: May 17
Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Entry: Rs. 499
This women-and-couples-only aqua fitness event combines dance, music and water workouts in a lively pool party atmosphere. The session promises nonstop music, calorie-burning activities, and energetic vibes as participants enjoy dancing in the water.
2. Khilla Ghanpur Trek
Location: Trek organised by E2 Trails
Date: May 16
Time: 5:00 AM
Entry: Rs. 499 per person
Adventure lovers can explore the historic Khilla Ghanpur fort through this early morning trek. Surrounded by rocky landscapes and hill views, the trek offers a refreshing outdoor escape for nature and photography enthusiasts looking for a quick getaway from city life.
3. Telugu Jamming Session
Location: Lunar Cafe, Road No. 5, Jubilee Hills
Date: May 17
Time: 5:30 PM onwards
Entry: Booking details available through organisers
Music lovers can enjoy a relaxed evening filled with Telugu songs, live performances and unplugged music sessions. The event brings together local artists and audiences for an intimate jamming experience with a cosy cafe vibe.
4. Car Meet Up by HydJammers
Location: Starting Point: Gachibowli
Date: May 16
Time: 7:00 AM onwards
Entry: Limited to 20 cars
Car enthusiasts can join this meetup featuring convoy drives, networking and automobile discussions. The event is expected to attract people passionate about luxury cars, road trips and weekend drives around the city.
5. Aqua Zumba
Location: F1 Fitness One, L.B. Nagar, Hyderabad
Date: May 17
Time: 7:00 AM to 8:30 AM
Entry: Registration through QR code
Fitness meets fun at this Aqua Zumba session where participants can dance and exercise inside a pool. The event promises a refreshing start to the weekend with energetic music and water workouts.
6. Garba Jam Eve
Location: Let’s Go Dance Studios, Madhapur
Date: May 16
Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Entry: Rs.350 early bird, Rs.500 regular
This two-hour non-stop Garba session is designed for dance lovers looking to reconnect with festive beats even during the off-season. Organisers describe the event as beginner-friendly with a traditional dress code.
7. Mehfil E Qawwali
Location: Public Garden, Nampally
Date: May 16
Time: 7:00 PM onwards
Entry: Registration through organisers
Featuring Shujath Niyazi live in concert, this soulful qawwali evening promises a musical night filled with classic melodies and live performances. The event is exclusively organised for girls by Socially Selective.
What are your weekend plans? Comment below.