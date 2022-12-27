7 held for BSF jawan’s murder in Gujarat sent to judicial custody

Kheda: A court in Gujarat’s Kheda on Monday sent seven accused of attacking and murdering a BSF trooper and injuring his son on Saturday night to judicial custody.

On Saturday night, BSF jawan Melaji Vaghela, his wife Manjulaben, their son Navdeep and nephew Chirag had gone to Vanipur village in Chaklasi taluka of Kheda to scold Sailesh alias Sunil Jadav for circulating a video clip with Vaghela’s minor daughter. They also wanted Jadav to delete the video clip.

When they reached Jadav’s house, his father and six other members of the family attacked Vaghela and his son on their heads with a stick and sickle and Manjulaben too had suffered injuries, Manjulaben said in her complaint.

Also Read Probe begins into mysterious death of Russian lawmaker, his friend in Odisha

After all the accused fled, Manjulaben called her nephew and second son, who called ambulance and rushed the injured Vaghela and his son to Nadiad government hospital, where doctors declared the BSF trooper dead and Navdeep was referred to Ahmedabad government hospital.

A case was registered against Dinesh Jadav, Arvind Jadav, Chhababhai Jadav, Sachin Jadav, Bhavesh Jadav and Kailashben Jadav for murder, attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly with comment intent to commit offence, rioting and armed deadly weapon.

Investigation officer J.S. Champavat and his team arrested all seven on Sunday evening and were produced them before the court on Monday, where all were sent to judicial custody, said a Chaklasi police station officer.