7 held for firing at group over land dispute; victims injured, hospitalised

Palghar: Police arrested seven persons on Wednesday after one of them allegedly fired at a rival group over a land dispute, leaving seven men injured in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The incident of firing took place around 3 pm at Bapane in Vasai taluka, they said.

Giving details of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vasai Zone-II) Poornima Chowgule-Shringi said, “Yesterday, members of one group had attacked their rivals with weapons. Today, when a police probe team was carrying out panchnama and recording statements from the victims, the accused involved in yesterday’s attack arrived at the site and started quarrelling with members of the other group.”

At that time, one of the members of the group fired indiscriminately from his gun, in which one of the victims was seriously wounded and six others were also injured. Some of the victims were attacked with knives by the accused, she added.

“The police immediately arrested seven persons for the firing incident that left as many others injured,” the official said.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, Shringi said, adding that an FIR was being registered with the local police.