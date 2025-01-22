Maharastra: Nearly 10 die after jumping from train amid rumour, hit by another train

Jalgaon: Chaos erupted at Paranda railway station in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district following rumours of a fire on the Pushpak Express.

In a desperate bid to save their lives, passengers began jumping off the train, only to be struck by the Karnataka Express travelling on an adjacent railway track, resulting in the death of at least 10 people.

The train accident occurred around 5 p.m. Pushpak Express, en route from Lucknow to Mumbai near Jalgaon, had come to a halt after passengers pulled the emergency chain. At the same time, the Karnataka Express, travelling from Manmad to Bhusawal, was approaching on the parallel track.

Eyewitnesses say that the commotion started when sparks appeared from the wheels of the Pushpak Express as it halted near Paranda station in Jalgaon. A rumour of a fire quickly spread among passengers, leading to panic. Some passengers leapt from the train and came into the path of the Karnataka Express.

Preliminary reports indicate that 8 to 10 people lost their lives, while 30 to 40 others sustained injuries in the tragic incident in Jalgaon. The Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed the fatalities and injuries, stating, “Several passengers jumped off the train after rumours of a fire. Unfortunately, they were hit by the Karnataka Express coming from the opposite direction.”

Railway authorities, including the Divisional Railway Manager of Bhusawal, along with medical teams and local administration, have reached the site to oversee rescue and relief efforts. Senior railway officials and state government teams are coordinating the response to ensure medical attention for the injured and to investigate the incident.

A Railway Ministry official said that some passengers got off the Pushpak Express after performing ACP (Alarm Chain Pulling) and came under the Karnataka Express. Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusawal, has left for the incident site.

The railway’s medical team has left for the site. The railway’s senior section engineer and local administration have reached the site. State government officials and rescue teams have also arrived at the incident site. Further updates on casualties and the cause of the incident are awaited.

‘Deeply distressing’: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, in his post on X said, “The tragic incident of the loss of lives in a very unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district is deeply distressing. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police have reached the spot, and the District Collector will reach there shortly. The entire district administration is working in coordination with the railway administration, and immediate arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured. 8 ambulances have been dispatched. The general hospital as well as other nearby private hospitals have been kept ready for the treatment of the injured. Emergency equipment like glass cutters, and floodlights have also been kept ready. We are monitoring the entire situation and all necessary assistance is being provided immediately. I am in touch with the district administration.”

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in an unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district. My deepest condolences to the affected families. 🙏

Rs 5 lakh help for kin: Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gracia for the kin of those killed in the train accident in Jalgaon district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a video that the government will bear the cost of medical treatment for the injured persons.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said prima facie passengers of Pushpak Express jumped off the train amid rumours of a fire on board the train. “Preliminary information suggests that the accident occurred when some passengers from Pushpak Express jumped onto the adjacent track after rumours of a fire. Railway officials and rescue teams are reaching the spot,” Shinde said.

Maharashtra Governor expressed sorrow

“Extremely saddened to know about the unfortunate death of some passengers after they were hit by another train near Jalgaon. Convey my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” he stated.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the incident was heart-wrenching. “This accident has plunged many families into deep sorrow. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the deceased,” he said.

Wadettiwar demanded necessary facilities for treating the injured passengers and for the investigation by the railways to prevent such incidents.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also expressed condolences. “Passengers jumped out of the express in fear as they thought the train was on fire, leading to this unfortunate accident. Heartfelt condolences to the passengers who lost their lives. Prayers for the injured passengers to get proper treatment at the earliest and their health to improve,” he said.

State Congress president Nana Patole said, “Lives have become cheap. There is no accountability now in this government. It’s the failure of the Modi government and it should resign”.