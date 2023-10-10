7 held for vandalism at St Mark’s school over blasphemous textbook row 

The protest began after locals discovered an illustrative depiction of Prophet Mohammed in a fourth-grade Social Studies book published by Amigos Books International USA

Hyderabad: The Task Force sleuths of Hyderabad police have apprehended seven individuals allegedly involved in the act of pelting stones at St. Mark’s Boys Town School in Kalapather during a protest against blasphemous content in a textbook prescribed by the school.

The protest emerged when it was revealed that a social science book, mandated as part of the syllabus by the management of St. Mark’s Boys Town School in Kalapather, contained an illustration of Prophet Mohammed.

A group of protestors, furious over the content, gathered at Kalapather police station and registered a complaint, leading to the police filing a case against the publisher, Ravi Reddy, and the school’s principal. The charges pressed against them are under Sections 153A, 504, 295A, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Another case was initiated against a group of protestors accused of engaging in rioting and hurling stones at the school building. Task Force teams reportedly apprehended seven individuals believed to have pelted stones at the school gate, entered the premises, damaged school vans, and caused injuries to security guards. This case involves charges under sections 147, 148, 332, 427, and 149 of the IPC.

Parents of the detained youth, who spoke to the media outside the Old Commissioner Office building, have asserted their children’s innocence and disassociation from the violence that transpired on Sunday in Kalapather.

The protest began after locals discovered an illustrative depiction of Prophet Mohammed in a fourth-grade Social Studies book published by Amigos Books International USA, which was included in the school’s curriculum.