7 killed, 5 injured in fire, gas leakage accidents in Pakistan

Islamabad: Seven people were killed and five injured in two separate accidents in Pakistan in the last 24 hours.

As many as seven members of a family were killed on Wednesday after fire erupted in a village on the outskirts of Toba Tek Singh district of the country’s eastern Punjab province, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local media.

The accident took place while the victims were sleeping, resulting in the death of all the family members in the house, rescue workers said.

The deceased included five girls.

Separately, five people were injured after a blast hit a house in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta.

Reportedly, the explosion occurred due to gas leakage in the house, resulting in injuries to all the people from the same family including three kids.