Mumbai: For years, Bollywood heroes have enjoyed the loudest applause, but some of the most unforgettable cinematic moments have belonged to the men standing on the opposite side. Over the last few years, filmmakers have invested heavily in crafting layered, menacing, and larger-than-life antagonists who did not just challenge the hero but became pop culture phenomena in their own right. From ruthless rulers to cold-blooded masterminds, take a look at the following seven performances that proved that a powerful villain can elevate an entire film.

1. Ranveer Singh – Alauddin Khilji (Padmaavat)

Ranveer Singh’s terrifying portrayal of Alauddin Khilji remains one of the benchmark villain performances in modern Hindi cinema. His wild intensity, unpredictable body language, and complete abandonment of his image made Khilji a character audiences loved to hate. Even years later, the performance continues to be referenced whenever iconic Bollywood antagonists are discussed.

2. Saif Ali Khan – Udaybhan Singh Rathore (Tanhaji)

Saif Ali Khan surprised audiences with his chilling performance as Udaybhan Singh Rathore. Balancing brutality with sophistication, he created a villain who was intimidating without relying on theatrics. His commanding screen presence ensured that he stood toe-to-toe with Ajay Devgn throughout the film.

3. Bobby Deol – Abrar Haque (Animal)

Despite limited dialogue, Bobby Deol left an unforgettable impact as Abrar in Animal. His silent menace, piercing expressions, and explosive action sequences turned him into one of the film’s biggest talking points. The performance revived Bobby in a completely new avatar and earned widespread appreciation.

4. John Abraham – Jim (Pathaan)

John Abraham brought style and emotional depth to Jim in Pathaan. Rather than portraying a conventional villain, he delivered a layered antagonist driven by betrayal and revenge. His physicality and intense face-offs with Shah Rukh Khan added tremendous scale to the action spectacle.

5. Rishabh Sawhney – Ahmad Shah Abdali (Nagabandham)

Following his impressive turn as an antagonist in Fighter, Rishabh Sawhney took things a notch higher with Nagabandham. Playing Ahmad Shah Abdali and his modern-day reincarnation, Ali, Sawhney embraced a physically demanding double role that required sword-fighting training and distinct character transformations. His towering screen presence, intimidating performance, and layered portrayal established him as one of the industry’s most promising new-age antagonists.

6. Vijay Sethupathi – Kalee Gaikwad (Jawan)

Known for effortlessly slipping into complex characters, Vijay Sethupathi delivered another memorable antagonist with Jawan. His calm yet ruthless portrayal of Kalee made him a formidable opponent, proving once again that understated performances can often be the most effective.

7. R. Madhavan – Vanraj Kashyap (Shaitaan)

R. Madhavan shocked audiences by stepping away from his charming image to portray the sinister Vanraj Kashyap. His composed demeanor, unsettling smile, and psychological manipulation created a villain that relied more on fear than force, making Shaitaan all the more gripping.