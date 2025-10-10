There is something calming about sipping your coffee while gazing at still waters, a simple luxury that Hyderabad offers in abundance. The city is home to several serene lakes that provide the perfect backdrop for a cafe outing. Whether it is the golden glow of sunset over Durgam Cheruvu or the peaceful mornings by Osman Sagar, these lake-view cafes blend good food with breathtaking views, making them ideal for dates, work breaks, or quiet reflections.

Over the past few years, Hyderabad’s lakeside cafes have evolved from just spots for Instagram photos into lifestyle destinations. From cosy corners serving artisanal coffee to rooftop spots offering international cuisines, each cafe brings its own charm to the waterfront. Together, they add a refreshing dimension to the city’s cafe culture. Siasat.com has rounded up a list of lake-view cafes that should be on your must-visit list in 2025.

1. Last House: By The Lake

Tucked along the banks of Durgam Cheruvu in Jubilee Hills, Last House Coffee offers a tranquil experience with intimate outdoor seating and rooftop views of the lake and Hyderabad skyline. It is known for its specialty Robusta-based coffees and a selection of desserts, though its food menu is modest.

2. Akan

Another spot overlooking the Durgam Cheruvu, Akan serves a broad, multi-cuisine menu including international and Indian fare, and is especially known for its scenic rooftop ambiance. It is worth noting that this place serves alcohol, which visitors should consider before planning their visit.

3. Lush Cafe

Located on Doctor’s Colony Road, Madhapur, Lush Cafe calls itself a ‘rooftop oasis’. It offers a relaxing white ambience and an expansive menu.

4. Olive Bistro

Olive Bistro in Jubilee Hills sits right at Kona’s, inside Durgam Cheruvu, and offers a Mediterranean / European / Italian menu. The bistro is lauded for its beautiful outdoor views of the lake, rustic aesthetic, and romantic ambience.

5. The Labyrinth Lakefront

The Labyrinth Lakefront in Gandipet is a bohemian, pet-friendly cafe that emphasises nature, creative decor, and a relaxed atmosphere that is similar to Goa. Its food menu includes Italian, Japanese, pizzas, pasta, desserts, and more.

6. Cafe Delhi Heights

Located inside Inorbit Mall, Cafe Delhi Heights offers a global menu of North Indian, continental, Chinese, Italian dishes and comfort food in a chic, family-friendly atmosphere overlooking the Durgam Cheruvu lake.

7. Lake District

Located on Necklace Road, overlooking the serene Hussain Sagar Lake, Lake District offers a lively dining experience with both indoor and terrace seating that captures stunning waterfront views. The menu features a mix of Indian, Asian, and Continental dishes. However, visitors should note that this establishment serves alcohol, so it may not be suitable for those looking for a non-alcoholic dining environment.