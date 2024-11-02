7 SRK Controversies: Secret Nikah rumors to comment on Ram Charan

Mumbai: As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday on November 2, we reflect on the superstar’s career, which is marked by both unparalleled success and a few high-profile controversies that kept him in the headlines.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Top Controversies In Bollywood
1. Wankhede Stadium Ban (2012)
In 2012, SRK was banned from Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for five years following an altercation with security staff. Known for his passion for sports and as the owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, SRK later explained that a religious slur used by the security official had provoked his reaction. His actions drew mixed reactions, leading to a stadium ban that lasted until 2015.
2. Link-Up And Nikah Rumors with Priyanka Chopra
Rumors of a relationship between SRK and his Don co-star Priyanka Chopra began swirling in 2006, fueled by their promotional events and public appearances. Media speculated on the nature of their chemistry, with even shocking rumors of a secret Nikah. Allegedly, the actor’s wife, Gauri Khan, was reportedly displeased, and SRK and Priyanka grew distant, ultimately severing ties.
3. Feud with Salman Khan
Bollywood’s biggest rivalry erupted in 2008 when SRK and Salman Khan clashed at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party. Their heated exchange, nearly escalating into a physical fight, ended after Gauri Khan’s intervention. The two stars went silent on each other for five years before reconciling at a party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui in 2013.
4. Intolerance Statement Controversy
Shah Rukh’s comments on rising intolerance in India stirred backlash. He expressed concern about the lack of secularism, calling it a “patriotic crime” to tolerate intolerance. His remarks, though aimed at promoting unity, led to a boycott of his films from certain groups, impacting his box office performance.
5. Alleged Remark on Ram Charan
At a high-profile event hosted by the Ambanis earlier this year, SRK allegedly made a remark perceived as racially insensitive. While calling out to Ram Charan to join the three Khans on stage, SRK reportedly spoke in Telugu, referencing “idli,” sparking backlash. Ram Charan’s makeup artist Zeha assan took to social media to criticize the remark, intensifying the controversy.
6. Aryan Khan’s Drug Case
In 2021, SRK’s son, Aryan Khan, was detained in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship. Aryan spent over a month in custody before being cleared of all charges, marking one of SRK’s most challenging times as a father and sparking debates on celebrity privacy and accountability.
7. Airport Controversy in New Jersey
In 2009, SRK was reportedly denied entry to New Jersey’s airport because of his last name. He was made to wait for around 2 hours and it became the headline across the top newspapers of the globe.