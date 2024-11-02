7 SRK Controversies: Secret Nikah rumors to comment on Ram Charan

Mumbai: As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday on November 2, we reflect on the superstar’s career, which is marked by both unparalleled success and a few high-profile controversies that kept him in the headlines.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Top Controversies In Bollywood

1. Wankhede Stadium Ban (2012)

In 2012, SRK was banned from Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for five years following an altercation with security staff. Known for his passion for sports and as the owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, SRK later explained that a religious slur used by the security official had provoked his reaction. His actions drew mixed reactions, leading to a stadium ban that lasted until 2015.

When Shah Rukh Khan Broke Silence Over The Wankhede Stadium ControversyFollowing the controversy surrounding the Wankhede Stadium, which saw the cancellation of a number of events due to safety concerns, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to break his silence. In a series of tweets pic.twitter.com/k7ZQJYABDb — Sidney Combs (@SidneyCombs12) May 7, 2023

2. Link-Up And Nikah Rumors with Priyanka Chopra

Rumors of a relationship between SRK and his Don co-star Priyanka Chopra began swirling in 2006, fueled by their promotional events and public appearances. Media speculated on the nature of their chemistry, with even shocking rumors of a secret Nikah. Allegedly, the actor’s wife, Gauri Khan, was reportedly displeased, and SRK and Priyanka grew distant, ultimately severing ties.

3. Feud with Salman Khan

Bollywood’s biggest rivalry erupted in 2008 when SRK and Salman Khan clashed at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party. Their heated exchange, nearly escalating into a physical fight, ended after Gauri Khan’s intervention. The two stars went silent on each other for five years before reconciling at a party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui in 2013.

4. Intolerance Statement Controversy

Shah Rukh’s comments on rising intolerance in India stirred backlash. He expressed concern about the lack of secularism, calling it a “patriotic crime” to tolerate intolerance. His remarks, though aimed at promoting unity, led to a boycott of his films from certain groups, impacting his box office performance.

"Religious intolerance will take us back to the dark ages."



Shahrukh khan to Barkha Dutt, 2015. pic.twitter.com/DmbYM85qP1 — Asim Ali (@AsimAli6) August 22, 2020

5. Alleged Remark on Ram Charan

At a high-profile event hosted by the Ambanis earlier this year, SRK allegedly made a remark perceived as racially insensitive. While calling out to Ram Charan to join the three Khans on stage, SRK reportedly spoke in Telugu, referencing “idli,” sparking backlash. Ram Charan’s makeup artist Zeha assan took to social media to criticize the remark, intensifying the controversy.

Shahrukh Khan is being racist to South Indians by calling "Ram Charan idli" after a South Indian director gave him the biggest hit of his career#ShahRukhKhan #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/Vc5mcg7dLm — BHAI (@salmanbhaijaann) March 4, 2024

6. Aryan Khan’s Drug Case

In 2021, SRK’s son, Aryan Khan, was detained in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship. Aryan spent over a month in custody before being cleared of all charges, marking one of SRK’s most challenging times as a father and sparking debates on celebrity privacy and accountability.

7. Airport Controversy in New Jersey

In 2009, SRK was reportedly denied entry to New Jersey’s airport because of his last name. He was made to wait for around 2 hours and it became the headline across the top newspapers of the globe.