70-year-old man dies after stray dog attack in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 70-year-old man died after being attacked by stray dogs at his home in SC Colony of Dhandepalli mandal headquarters in Mancherial district, Telangana.

The deceased was identified as Oraganti Poshanna, son of Narsaiah.

According to the information, Poshanna was sleeping at home when stray dogs suddenly entered the house and attacked him. He raised an alarm following the attack.

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Hearing his screams, Poshanna’s elder brother rushed to the spot and tried to drive the dogs away. The dogs also attempted to attack him during the incident.

After learning about the incident, several people reached the house and chased the dogs away.

Village Sarpanch Rajeshwar later alerted the 108 emergency ambulance service. The ambulance staff reached the spot and examined Poshanna.

However, they confirmed that the elderly man had already died.