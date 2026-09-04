70-year-old man dies after stray dog attack in Telangana

He was sleeping at home when stray dogs suddenly entered the house and attacked him.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
stray dog
Stray dog

Hyderabad: A 70-year-old man died after being attacked by stray dogs at his home in SC Colony of Dhandepalli mandal headquarters in Mancherial district, Telangana.

The deceased was identified as Oraganti Poshanna, son of Narsaiah.

According to the information, Poshanna was sleeping at home when stray dogs suddenly entered the house and attacked him. He raised an alarm following the attack.

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Hearing his screams, Poshanna’s elder brother rushed to the spot and tried to drive the dogs away. The dogs also attempted to attack him during the incident.

After learning about the incident, several people reached the house and chased the dogs away.

Village Sarpanch Rajeshwar later alerted the 108 emergency ambulance service. The ambulance staff reached the spot and examined Poshanna.

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However, they confirmed that the elderly man had already died.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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