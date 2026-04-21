TGHRC takes suo motu cognisance of stray dog attacks in Telangana

The Commission has asked for a detailed reports from District Collectors of Peddapalli and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 21st April 2026 9:50 pm IST
Dog attacking a person, raising awareness about stray dog attacks in Telangana.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Tuesday, April 21, took into suo-motu cognisance of the two stray dog attack incidents in Telangana, expressing serious concern for public safety, especially migrant workers.

Commissioner Chairperson, Dr Justice Shameem Akther, has called for detailed reports from the District Collectors of Peddapalli and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, including the death of a three-year-old girl named Divya Behra, as reported by the various media outlets.

The Commission observed that the two incidents, if true, point to a violation of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and an act of negligence from local authorities.

Subhan Bakery

The matter will be heard on June 2, at 11 am.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 21st April 2026 9:50 pm IST

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