70-yr-old visually impaired woman ‘raped’ by former landlord in Jharkhand

Dhanbad: A 70-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by her former landlord in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place in a colony in Sudamdih area, around 170 km from state capital Ranchi, when the survivor was alone in her house on Monday.

She and her relatives lodged a police complaint against her 55-year-old former landlord on Wednesday, an officer said.

Also Read Assam woman raped in car by ‘friend’ in Gurugram

Sudamdih Police Station officer-in-charge Pradip Rana said the accused was absconding after the incident.

“The police are investigating the case. The survivor and her relatives have been questioned. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused,” he said.

Her son told the police that they were living in a rented house of the accused before moving to Sudamdih area a few months ago.