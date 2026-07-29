70-yr-old washed away after falling into manhole in Miyapur

The victim was identified as Balayya, a resident of Prem Nagar in Hafeezpet. Search operations are on.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:
70-yr-old washed away after falling into manhole in Miyapur
Balayya (left); the site. Photo by arrangement

Hyderabad: A 70-year-old man went missing after reportedly falling into an open manhole near the underpass at Vaishali Nagar in Miyapur on Tuesday evening, July 28, triggering a search operation by emergency personnel.

The victim was identified as Balayya, a resident of Prem Nagar in Hafeezpet. According to preliminary information, Balayya accidentally fell into the uncovered manhole near the Vaishali Nagar underpass and was swept away.

Police, Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel and civic authorities rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to trace him. The incident drew the attention of locals who alleged negligence in leaving the manhole uncovered and demanded immediate action against those responsible.

Subhan Bakery

According to media reports, drain repair work is going on at the Vaishali Nagar underpass, and the manhole was deliberately left open as part of that. They also mention that MLA Arekapudi Gandhi visited the site and directed the officials to expedite the search.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited. Authorities continued the search operation till the last reports came in.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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