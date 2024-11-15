700 kg meth worth Rs 3.5K crore seized off Gujarat waters

New Delhi: A joint operation by anti-narcotics agencies led to the seizure of about 700 kg of drugs and the arrest of eight Iranian nationals from Indian territorial waters off the Gujarat coast around Porbandar on Friday, November 15.

The street value of the seized Methamphetamine, a synthetic recreational variety of narcotics, could be anywhere between Rs 2,500-3,500 crore in the international market, according to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials.

An operation codenamed ‘Sagar Manthan- 4’ was launched based on intelligence inputs to intercept an un-registered vessel, without an AIS (automatic identification system) or an electronic boat or ship-tracking indicator, that will be entering the Indian waters with drugs, the NCB said in a statement.

The suspect vessel was identified and “interdicted” by the Navy by mobilising its maritime patrol assets (ships) and the seizure of the drugs and apprehensions took place on Friday, the statement said.

“A huge consignment of about 700 kg of Methamphetamine was interdicted in Indian Territorial waters. During this operation, eight foreign nationals were arrested who claim to be Iranians,” the NCB said.

The eight men do not have any identity documents, it said.

The operation was carried out jointly by the NCB, Navy and Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

The Indian Navy in a “coordinated operation” with the NCB and Gujarat Police intercepted a suspicious boat leading to the seizure of the drugs, a Navy spokesperson said in New Delhi.

“This is the second major successful coordinated anti-narcotics operations at sea by the Navy this year,” he said.

The Navy said it is committed to ensuring a safe and secure maritime environment while preventing illegal use of the seas.

Today’s operation marks a significant stride towards a drug-free Bharat! With the combined efforts of NCB, the Indian Navy, and Gujarat Police, we’ve successfully dismantled an international drug trafficking cartel and seized around 700 kg of meth. Together, we stand stronger in… pic.twitter.com/0kssjMByA7 — NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) November 15, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the operation stands out as a stellar example of the government’s commitment to the vision and the seamless coordination among our agencies in achieving the same.

“Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for a drug-free Bharat, our agencies today busted an international drug trafficking cartel and seized over approx. 700 kg of contraband meth in Gujarat,” Shah wrote on ‘X’.

As much as 3,500 kgs of drugs being trafficked through the maritime route has been seized by these agencies this year with the arrest of 11 Iranians and 14 Pakistani nationals in three cases.

All these foreigners are currently lodged in jail awaiting court trial, as per the NCB.

“These significant operational achievements in the Indian territorial waters are a testament to our resolve to eradicate the scourge of drugs from India to realize our vision of a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ (drugs-free India) by 2047,” it said.

The NCB said the Union government has recently created 111 posts, including 5 superintendent of police-level posts, in the agency in addition to 425 posts created over the last 2 years.