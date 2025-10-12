70th Filmfare Awards 2025: full winners list revealed

Hyderabad: The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025, held at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad in association with Gujarat Tourism, celebrated the best of Hindi cinema with style and emotion. The grand event marked Shah Rukh Khan’s return as host after 17 years, joined by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. The night sparkled with performances by SRK, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, making it an unforgettable evening for Bollywood fans.

Laapataa Ladies Steals the Spotlight

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies emerged as the biggest winner of the night, bagging 13 trophies, including Best Film and Best Director. The film also triumphed in several key categories such as Best Screenplay, Dialogue, Music Album, Costume Design, and Background Score. Kiran Rao expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying the film was “not Laapata tonight,” thanking audiences for embracing it with love.

Special Recognitions

Veteran icons Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. The R.D. Burman Award for Upcoming Talent in Music went to Achint Thakkar for Jigraand Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Complete List of Winners – Filmfare Awards 2025

• Best Film: Laapataa Ladies

• Best Director: Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

• Best Actor (Male): Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

• Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

• Best Supporting Actor (Male): Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

• Best Supporting Actor (Female): Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

• Critics’ Award for Best Film: Shoojit Sircar (I Want To Talk)

• Critics’ Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

• Critics’ Best Actress (Female): Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

• Best Story: Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

• Best Screenplay: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

• Best Dialogue: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

• Best Adapted Screenplay: Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

• Best Debut Director: Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express) and Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

• Best Debut Actor (Male): Lakshya (Kill)

• Best Debut Actor (Female): Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

• Best Music Album: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

• Best Lyricist: Prashant Pandey (Song: Sajni – Laapataa Ladies)

• Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Sajni – Laapataa Ladies)

• Best Playback Singer (Female): Madhubanti Bagchi (Aaj Ki Raat – Stree 2)

• Best Action: Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

• Best Cinematography: Rafey Mehmood (Kill)

• Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

• Best Sound Design: Subash Sahoo (Kill)

• Best Production Design: Mayur Sharma (Kill)

• Best Costume Design: Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

• Best Background Score: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

• Best VFX: Redefine (Munjya)

• Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba – Bad Newz)

• Lifetime Achievement Awards: Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)

• R.D. Burman Award for Upcoming Talent in Music: Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi)

From Shah Rukh and Kajol recreating their Kuch Kuch Hota Hai moment to Abhishek Bachchan’s heartfelt speech marking 25 years in cinema, the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 was a glittering celebration of art, passion, and cinematic excellence. The event reaffirmed why Filmfare continues to be Bollywood’s most cherished night of the year.