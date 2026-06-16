735 Telangana doctors lost Rs 30 cr to cyber frauds since 2024

Hyderabad: As many as 735 doctors in Telangana have lost nearly Rs 30 crore to cyber frauds since September 2024, a senior police official said on Tuesday, June 16.

Addressing a high-level interaction meeting with the medical fraternity on cyber awareness here, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) Director Shikha Goel highlighted the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape and emphasised the need for greater vigilance among healthcare professionals, an official release said.

“Cybercriminals today are targeting everyone, including healthcare professionals. Being highly educated or professionally accomplished does not make anyone immune to cyber fraud. Awareness, caution, and timely reporting remain our strongest defences,” she said.

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The Director shared data indicating that 735 doctors in Telangana have fallen victim to cyber frauds since September 2024, resulting in cumulative financial losses of Rs 29.88 crore.

Among the various fraud categories, Business and Investment frauds accounted for the highest losses, with 127 victims losing Rs 22.39 crore.

Other reported offences are digital arrest frauds, identity theft, impersonation and advertisement frauds, job frauds, sextortion, loan frauds, insurance frauds, UPI frauds, matrimonial frauds, and cryptocurrency-related scams.

In response to the growing incidence of cybercrimes targeting healthcare professionals, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau organised the meeting, the release said.

The objective of the interaction was to strengthen collaboration with the medical fraternity, enhance cyber awareness, and formulate preventive strategies to safeguard healthcare professionals from emerging cyber threats, it added.