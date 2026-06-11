TGCSB tracks cybercrime accused across Telangana

Hyderabad: In a major initiative to monitor cybercrime offenders and prevent repeat offences, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) conducted a statewide special verification drive under “Operation Crackdown 3.0.” The operation was carried out simultaneously by all seven Cyber Crime Police Stations functioning under TGCSB, along with District Cyber Crime Coordination Centres (D4Cs).

As part of the drive, police identified 127 cybercrime accused residing in Telangana for verification. Among them were 57 Telangana residents who had previously been arrested by law enforcement agencies in other states for their involvement in cybercrime cases.

The operation focused on tracing the current whereabouts of the accused persons, assessing their present activities, verifying whether they had returned to normal life, and determining if they continued to engage in criminal activities.

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According to TGCSB, door-to-door field verification, geo-tagging of locations, monitoring of financial and digital activities, and local enquiries were undertaken to gather intelligence and keep a close watch on cyber offenders. Police also sought to identify associates and support networks linked to cybercrime activities.

Analysis of the 127 accused profiles revealed that impersonation-related frauds accounted for the highest number of cases, involving 48 accused persons. Investment frauds followed with 27 accused persons, while digital arrest scams accounted for 11 accused. Together, these three categories constituted nearly 68 percent of all cybercrime profiles examined during the operation.

The verification drive resulted in the successful tracing and verification of 103 accused persons, while efforts are continuing to locate the remaining 24 individuals.

Officials said the operation was aimed at strengthening intelligence-led policing, enhancing continuous monitoring of cybercrime offenders, identifying emerging cybercrime networks, and reinforcing deterrence against repeat offences.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said Operation Crackdown 3.0 demonstrates the bureau’s commitment to strengthening cybercrime enforcement, improving inter-state coordination, and ensuring effective follow-up action against individuals involved in cybercrime activities.

She emphasized that the operation sends a strong message that cybercrime offenders will continue to remain under police surveillance even after their arrest. TGCSB and Telangana Police, she said, remain committed to protecting citizens from online fraud and taking proactive measures to prevent cybercrime across the state.