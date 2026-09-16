Mumbai: The entertainment landscape has changed dramatically with the rise of OTT platforms. What was once seen as an alternative to theatrical releases has now become a major part of how audiences consume content. With the comfort of watching from home, flexible timings and a vast library of films and shows just a click away, many viewers are choosing to binge-watch rather than step into a theatre.

But do you know which Indian film has recorded the highest number of views on an OTT platform so far?

Most-viewed Indian film on OTT

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara (2020) reportedly holds the record with over 75 million views on JioHotstar, making it one of the most-watched Indian films on a digital platform.

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Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara was Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film and was released on JioHotstar in July 2020, a month after his tragic passing. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of John Green’s popular novel The Fault in Our Stars.

Sushant played Immanuel “Manny” Rajkumar Junior, a lively cancer survivor who enters the life of Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi. The film also featured a memorable musical score by A.R. Rahman.

The movie’s OTT release came at an emotional time for Sushant’s fans, who watched it as a farewell to the actor. Its digital premiere turned into a massive viewing event, with millions tuning in from across the country and beyond.

Other most-viewed Indian films on OTT

Dil Bechara – 75 million views (Jio Hotstar)

Shershaah – 45 million views (Amazon Prime)

RRR – 43.6 million views (Netflix)

Jawan – 31.9 million viewers (Netflix)

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 29.6 million views (Netflix)

With OTT platforms continuing to change the way audiences watch movies, the numbers also show how a film can find an enormous audience even without a traditional theatrical run.

Have you watched Dil Bechara? Tell us in the comments below.