76-yr-old gets life term for sexually assaulting four-year-old

Hyderabad: A local court here on Thursday sentenced a 76-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in 2025.

The XII Additional Sessions Judge pronounced the sentence and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for the offence under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Compensation of Rs 2 lakh was awarded to the victim.

A petition was received from the victim’s mother on June 28, 2025, stating that her daughter went to play in the lane behind their house.

Hearing loud shouts, she went outside and was informed by bystanders that the accused had sexually assaulted the child, a release from Hyderabad Police said. Neighbours intervened, apprehended the accused, and rescued the victim, it said.

A case was registered at Golconda Police Station.